Pop artist ‘Chicken Man’ puts unique twist on creations

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A popular folk artist who grew up in Edgefield was back in North Augusta Friday.

Ernest Lee has painted thousands of pieces making most of his creations live from the side of the road. We stopped by the Arts and Heritage Center to check out his latest artwork.

“Just love what I do,” said Lee.

He found his passion pretty early.

“I love it, man. Started painting about 12, but started drawing about five, so been at it a long time,” he said.

For decades he’s been set up on the side of the road to paint and sell his work.

“If I want to be known, I’ve gotta go out here and work hard because I know nobody was gonna give it to me,” said Lee.

After doing this for years he started to earn a living and a following.

“I like the way people love it and respect what I do too,” he said.

Wherever Lee sets up, he can count on people showing up for his art.

“A lot of people say folk art. I would say I’m more of a pop artist. I can pop in and out to different things like I can do portraits, I can do buildings, I do animals,” he said.

What he’s really known for is his chickens. He says one of his heroes encouraged him.

“He said ‘Ernest, your chicken’s working. I would just keep painting your chicken’,” said Lee.

And that’s what he’s done.

Lee’s painted so many chickens that many know him as the “Chicken Man.”

Whether they call him that or Ernest, he’s just happy to do what he loves every day.

“Just gotta do what you gotta do, love what you’re doing, and enjoy it. Don’t work a day hard in your life if you enjoy and love it,” he said.

Lee says he usually sets up around the Columbia area.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.