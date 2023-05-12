Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs

A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake University in Texas.(Our Lady of the Lake University)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A mother-daughter duo will be earning their college degrees together.

Alissa Meyer, 50, and her daughter, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, are graduating from Our Lady of the Lake University with master’s degrees in social work and matching 4.0 GPAs.

“It’s an amazing feeling for me,” Alissa Meyer said. “Not a lot of people can say they graduated with their child or children.”

The school said this marks the fifth time a mother and daughter are earning their degrees together and the third time graduating together.

“She’s my best friend,” daughter Elizabeth Meyer said. “All our classmates call her ‘mom.’”

The Meyers work at Walgreens as pharmacy technicians and live on campus together. They have also both previously earned bachelor’s degrees in social work from Mary Hardin-Baylor and three associate degrees from Central Texas College.

The mother and daughter said they plan to take a year break after spring commencement before returning to pursue a Ph.D.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash
This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
Kroger theft case turns into police chase, ends in car accident
This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
When and why cops decide to chase suspects in Columbia County
File image
Augusta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County deputy found at fault for crash on I-20

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.
Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina
Strom Thurmond honors Ryan White after 2021 crash
Strom Thurmond honors Ryan White after 2021 crash
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires
Augusta University commencement ceremony
Augusta University commencement ceremony