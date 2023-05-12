Local father-daughter duo rush to save man from sinking car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One week ago, first responders rushed to the Savannah River.

It was a critical race for time after an elderly man accidentally drove off the road and into the water.

His car sinking quickly at the Riverfront Marina. Thankfully the man survived. Thanks to the two who jumped in to help after watching the car go under.

The entire area was swarmed with cops, firefighters, and divers after a car traveled down the marina, ending up at the boat ramp, and then in the Savannah River.

We had the chance to talk to the people who live in a close boathouse, who were at the right place at the right time. They say they hope someone would do the same for them in this situation.

“I just thought someone was backing the boat down,” said Patrick Broome.

That calmness turned into chaos for Broome and his stepdaughter Tate.

“We were getting ready to go to bed, and she walked outside and came back in and said that there was a van in the river. I didn’t believe her, but it turns out there was,” he said.

The aftermath was snapped by the Augusta Fire Department. The only thing you could see were the taillights.

man drives car in savannah river (WRDW)

“Came out, and the man was in the water and couldn’t swim. I told her to call 911, she called 911, and I came out here and got him,” said Broome.

Broome was able to get in his kayak paddle to the man, and get him safely to shore.

“I just did what I think anybody else would’ve done, to be honest. I’d like to think if I was out there somebody would come get me,” he said.

How can something like this even happen?

“I can see it if you’re not used to the area, and you’re cruising. I talked to the other guy down here, and he saw the van, and he said it was just cruising and just ran out of the road,” said Broome.

Broome says he’d do it again if he had to, hopefully not anytime soon.

“I don’t see me as rare. I just like to assume that everybody would’ve done it. I know some people would panic and won’t, but I like to think most would,” he said.

