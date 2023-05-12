Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated stalking case?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an aggravated stalking case.

Michael Tito Taylor, 41, is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred March 18, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies released a photo of him and described him as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Taylor is known to frequent the 500 block of West Richmond Hill Road and the Harrisburg area, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1000 or 706-821-1080.

