Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated stalking case?

Michael Tito Taylor
Michael Tito Taylor(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an aggravated stalking case.

Michael Tito Taylor, 41, is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred March 18, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | 23-year-old woman dies after shooting on Deans Bridge Road

Deputies released a photo of him and described him as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Taylor is known to frequent the 500 block of West Richmond Hill Road and the Harrisburg area, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1000 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

