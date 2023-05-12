GreenJackets players visit Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets, the single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, spent time on Friday morning at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

For the first time since 2019, hospital and team protocols enabled players and staff to spend time speaking with young patients, hearing their stories, and bringing cheer and smiles from the field to the facility.

Nine GreenJackets players attended on Friday morning, splitting off into two groups.

“We’re thrilled to be able to resume these visits,” said GreenJackets Marketing Coordinator Caoilinn Gallagher. “Community engagement is important to us, and being able to be at CHOG in person is tremendous for everyone involved. Augusta University Health is a founding partner and we are pleased to continue our relationship.”

The outing constituted the largest group of external visitors at the hospital since the onset of the COVID pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.