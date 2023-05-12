Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows Friday will be mild in the mid-60s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected early that will give way to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs Friday will be in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will be mild early Saturday in the mid-60s. Most of Saturday looks dry, but an isolated shower/storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs will be seasonal in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be back down in the mid-60s early Sunday (Mother’s Day). Hotter highs expected Sunday getting close to 90. Isolated to scattered showers/storms are possible Sunday afternoon.

A slightly better chance to see a late day shower or storm is expected Monday with highs warm in the mid-80s. Our summer-like pattern looks to hold steady most of next week with lows in the 60s, highs in the 80s, and isolated/scattered storms in the afternoon. Keep it here for updates!

