Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Summer like pattern setting up the next few days. Hot, more humidity, and chance for afternoon storms.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible through around 11 pm. Heavy rain could lead to minor flood issues for flood prone areas. Temperatures will drop to the mid-60s heading into late tonight and early Saturday. Winds will be light out of the south-southeast.

Temperatures will be mild early Saturday in the mid-60s. Most of Saturday looks dry, but an isolated shower/storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs will be seasonal in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be back down in the mid-60s early Sunday (Mother’s Day). Hotter highs expected Sunday getting close to 90. Isolated to scattered showers/storms are possible Sunday afternoon. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected Monday with highs warm in the low to mid-80s. Our summer-like pattern looks to hold steady most of next week with lows in the 60s, highs in the 80s, and isolated/scattered storms in the afternoon. Keep it here for updates!

Isolated flooding issues are possible this evening as downpours move through the region.
Isolated flooding issues are possible this evening as downpours move through the region.(WRDW)

