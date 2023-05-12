Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and storms will be possible through around 11 pm. Heavy rain could lead to minor flood issues for flood prone areas. Temperatures will drop to the mid-60s heading into late tonight and early Saturday. Winds will be light out of the south-southeast.

Temperatures will be mild early Saturday in the mid-60s. Most of Saturday looks dry, but an isolated shower/storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs will be seasonal in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be back down in the mid-60s early Sunday (Mother’s Day). Hotter highs expected Sunday getting close to 90. Isolated to scattered showers/storms are possible Sunday afternoon. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected Monday with highs warm in the low to mid-80s. Our summer-like pattern looks to hold steady most of next week with lows in the 60s, highs in the 80s, and isolated/scattered storms in the afternoon. Keep it here for updates!

Isolated flooding issues are possible this evening as downpours move through the region. (WRDW)

