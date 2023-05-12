Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County firefighters help properly install car seats

It's also important that you know how to restrain a child in different types of seats.
It’s also important that you know how to restrain a child in different types of seats.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Car seats can be confusing, but in an accident, a properly installed car seat could be the difference between life and death.

That’s why Columbia County Fire Rescue Station 6 are educating parents on how to keep their kids safe. Many of the first responders are licensed technicians who can ensure car seats and booster seats are installed correctly.

Lieutenant Terry Wright, who helped start this free program, says that car seat installations are often not straightforward. It’s also important that you know how to restrain a child in different types of seats.

“It’s a combination of things. It’s the incorrect installation of the seat, but it’s also the incorrect installation of the child in the seat. If you don’t install the child correctly, that could be a problem,” he said.

To make an appointment, you can call (706) 855-7322.

