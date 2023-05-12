Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County Sheriff’s Office chaplain passes away at his home

Dennis Dickey
Dennis Dickey(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “With heavy hearts,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that its chaplain has died.

Dennis Dickey died Friday morning at his home. 

“Chaplain Dickey was very involved in the sheriff’s office,” the agency said in a statement. “He often made his rounds in the office, checking on employees. He rode with our deputies and listened to them.”

MORE | Izzy's mom pushed for legislation elsewhere

Sheriff Alfonza Williams said his words offered comfort in times of need.

“He helped them to have greater expressions of thought and emotions related to both personal and professional experiences of trauma and grief,” Williams said. “He spoke gently and offered words of wisdom and hope. May God’s grace and mercy abound and keep us all during this period of bereavement.”

The agency asked that the public keep Wendye Dickey and all the family in your prayers.

