Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Black male nurses filling the gaps as they walk across AU stage

"I feel like it will actually encourage more people, especially even myself,” said Jabari Harris, a graduate.
By Nick Viland
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic may be over, yet hospitals and clinics are still struggling with the lack of nurses.

By 2035 Georgia is expected to have a 21 percent shortage of registered nurses. South Carolina 11 percent.

Georgia will be the second highest out of 10 other states, according to the Federal Government Study. Hope is on the horizon as new nurses walked across the stage.

We caught up with a few to ask what their mindset is going into a field that so many are leaving.

It’s a shortage impacting Augusta locally and nationally. But 165 graduating nurses are hoping to fill the gaps, and for some, it’s filling spots to represent the African American male nursing community.

Nurses are retiring and leaving. Augusta University is short 17% of all nurses. Piedmont is short at least 100, and the VA has gained more than they’ve lost in 2023.

MORE | AU bestows graduate with Beard Award for Compassionate Care

But this shortage isn’t taking away the hope for the next generation.

“Not at all. I feel like it will actually encourage more people, especially even myself,” said Jabari Harris, a graduate.

The shortage may not be intimidating, but these four graduates, they’re going into unfamiliar territory — being a Black nurse.

“That part could be a little intimidating. I feel like a trailblazer at times because I am an underrepresented number of the population,” said Harris.

Three percent of the graduating nursing class are Black males, which is up from years past, with some years having none.

MORE | Augusta University graduate earns her degree on her 80th birthday

Graduate Roshane Grant said: “There’s a stereotype of only being a rapper or a ball player so I want to kind of bring light to the nursing profession. I know a lot of people ... Black guys who are in medicine, but the nursing profession is more so female-dominated. I want them to know that it could be nurses too.”

For Edwin Randall, his focus now is pouring his love for nursing into the next generation to try to fix these stereotypes and build up more Black males becoming nurses.

“If I can find that people, especially minority youth, just like myself, that have a passion to help others, I definitely want to motivate them to possibly, you know, pursue a journey in nursing,” he said.

Next year, AU is expecting to have more than six graduates from the program, which will get more Black males to become nurses.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash
Crime scene tape
Augusta shooting kills 23-year-old woman; pair arrested
This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
When and why cops decide to chase suspects in Columbia County
This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
Kroger theft case turns into police chase, ends in car accident
File image
Augusta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

Latest News

We stopped by Augusta Regional to talk to Willis about her experience in the skies.
Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year is flying high and fast
Richmond County’s Teacher of the Year is flying high and fast
Theodosia Williams
Augusta University graduate earns degree on her 80th birthday
Black male nurses filling the gaps as they walk across AU stage