Augusta University receives grant for cyber research project

By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Researchers at Augusta University School of Computer and Cyber Sciences have been awarded more than half a million dollars for an international cyber research project.

The funding comes from the National Science Foundation.

The goal is to develop new mathematical structures and software to catch bugs in software programs and make them run as correctly as possible.

It will also help keep the software as up-to-date as possible.

Dr. Clement Aubert is an assistant professor at Augusta University’s School of Computer and Cyber Sciences and the researcher in charge of the project.

MORE | GreenJackets players visit Children’s Hospital of Georgia

He said this type of research is already being conducted in Europe and believes is part of the reason this proposal was chosen for the grant.

He said it will help broaden scientific advances of allowing future programs to have fewer bugs.

“What is interesting is that even though we are interested in some particular technology, generally the mathematical object we discover can apply to other types of technologies,” said Aubert.

MORE | Augusta University graduate earns her degree on her 80th birthday

He hopes this in-depth research will also help expand the cyber program by having a global impact and attracting more international students to study here.

“That may trigger interest in other persons in other nations to have a look at what’s happening at Augusta University,” said Aubert.

Aubert and some of his undergraduate students at Augusta University will have the opportunity to present their research on this software development in Germany this summer.

