Augusta University graduate earns her degree on her 80th birthday

By Hallie Turner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Theodosia Williams was among the Augusta University students earning their degrees Friday, but she’s not the typical graduate.

In addition to being graduation day, it’s her 80th birthday.

Her degree in art is something she’s spent a lifetime fighting to get.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Hallie Turner is covering Williams’ graduation and sat down with her to hear about her journey. Look for updates here on WRDW.com and this afternoon and evening on News 12.

Education has always been in her blood, but she had a lot of sad people discourage her along the way.

Plus family came first.

Her journey to this point hasn’t been the easiest. In fact, at one point she left high school and years later got her GED after putting education on hold.

Now she’s raised her family and she’s back to accomplish what she’s longed to have.

She says that a lot of the times when people don’t go on to college right after high school, the saying is they will never go back.

But she’s here to tell everyone today that’s incorrect because she defied the odds.

AU’s undergraduate spring commencement ceremonies began at 10 a.m. for the College of Allied Health Sciences, College of Education and Human Development, College of Science and Mathematics, and the School of Computer and Cyber Sciences.

Scheduled for 2 p.m. were the College of Nursing, Hull College of Business, and Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.

