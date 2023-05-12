Augusta native Charles Kelley of Lady A discusses path to sobriety

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta native Charles Kelley with chart-topping country music trio Lady A gave an interview this week with CBS about his path to sobriety.

Among his tools to stay sober are “a lotta meetings,” he said.

“I go to a lot of group meetings with alcoholics. And I’ve got a case manager. I even, I mean, I’m not even ashamed to admit it. I’ve got this little device I blow in every morning and every night. And it’s not even for me. It’s for my wife. It’s for the band. It’s for everyone else to know,” he said.

He said “slowly but surely,” it’s helping him build back trust.

He said he’d tried to quit before, but had never tried going to rehab, but he decided to try it, and Lady A postponed their tour last August so he could get that treatment.

The group is back on tour now and playing to sold-out crowds, including June 24 in Charleston.

You can read the full interview at https://www.cbsnews.com/news/charles-kelley-lady-a-alcoholism-recovery/.

