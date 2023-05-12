Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County deputies investigate shooting in Graniteville

By Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded Friday afternoon to a report of a shooting in Graniteville.

It was reported at 4:42 p.m. on Rennie Street, an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

Authorities had no further details as of 6 p.m.

A nearby witness reported at least two unmarked law enforcement vehicles and one sheriff’s patrol car in the 500 block of Rennie. No crime tape was visible.

It was at least the second shooting of the day in the CSRA.

A predawn shooting in Augusta claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.

The shootings are among dozens that have swept the CSRA in the past year, claiming more than 80 lives since mid-April 2022.

