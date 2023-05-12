Submit Photos/Videos
3 Georgians die in plane crash off Southern California coast

San Clemente Island is a Southern California Channel Island owned by the U.S Navy.
San Clemente Island is a Southern California Channel Island owned by the U.S Navy.(Contributed)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. - Three Georgia men have died in an airplane crash in Southern California.

U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Levi Read said the aircraft, a Phoenix Learjet, was carrying three people Wednesday when it plunged into the Pacific Ocean about a mile southwest of San Clemente Island, which is west of San Diego and owned by the U.S. Navy.

MORE | When will renaming ceremony happen at Fort Gordon?

The aircraft used by a Navy contractor departed from the Ventura County area, said Drew Verbis, spokesperson for Naval Base Ventura County on the coast northwest of Los Angeles. It was one of two aircraft participating in an exercise. The other aircraft landed safely.

The three men aboard were Capt. Eric Tatman of Marietta, 1st Officer Spencer Geerlings of Newnan and System Specialist Shane Garner of Taylorsville.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

