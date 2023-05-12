2 Augusta Prep students picked nationwide for scholarship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may remember back in November when we told you about some local students who qualified as National Merit Scholar finalists.

Now, two of them have been chosen as winners.

Charlie Dees and Kian Sheridan, seniors at Augusta Preparatory Day School, were among the 8,000 students chosen nationwide for the scholarship award.

They were picked from the 15,000 finalists nationwide. The award comes after spending months perfecting essays and years of getting good grades in class.

From the actual scholarship to the designation itself, both students say it will help them on their college journey.

They encourage future students who may be interested in this goal to take the steps to get there.

“I would tell them, don’t be afraid to ask questions, don’t be afraid to push themselves because the staff here are awesome, and the small classes give the opportunity to really get to know our teachers better and truly understand the material because it’s a fantastic opportunity and they really take advantage of that,” said Dees.

“Try to always ask questions if you’re confused about something,” said Sheridan. “Here, the teachers are really good they offer help after school before school, don’t be afraid to go in and ask those questions and make sure you understand everything.”

Both Dees and Sheridan said they are thankful to the teachers and administrators who helped them get this far in their educational careers.

Dees are headed to Clemson to pursue bioengineering, while Sheridan will be attending Emory to study biology.

Both guys say they are interested in a healthcare career and for now, plan to become doctors in the future.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.