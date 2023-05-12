1 dead after shooting on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a shooting on the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road on Friday morning.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Deans Bridge Road in reference to an assault at 4:35 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult female who had been shot at least one time.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

She was pronounced dead at 6:33 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting is among dozens that have swept the CSRA in the past year, claiming more than 80 lives since mid-April 2022 .

