Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis fast-food restaurant

One male was pronounced dead at the scene in the parking lot, while officers found the three...
One male was pronounced dead at the scene in the parking lot, while officers found the three other shooting victims inside the restaurant.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four people were shot, one fatally, outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant where the three surviving victims sought help after the late-night shooting, police said Friday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said four males were shot shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant on the city’s south side.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene in the parking lot, while officers found the three other shooting victims conscious inside the restaurant, where they had run seeking help. They were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Major Mike Leepper said police are investigating what may have led up to the shooting outside the restaurant.

“We do not believe that the Steak ‘n Shake business is associated in any way with the shooting other than the individuals were in the parking lot,” he told WXIN-TV. “The three individuals that sustained gunshot wounds that are still alive ran inside the business for help.”

Police said they recovered at least two firearms at the scene and were looking at surveillance footage from nearby security cameras to help in their investigation, WTHR-TV reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash
This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
Kroger theft case turns into police chase, ends in car accident
This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
When and why cops decide to chase suspects in Columbia County
File image
Augusta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County deputy found at fault for crash on I-20

Latest News

File - Philip Jefferson speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee...
Biden taps Philip Jefferson to be Fed’s vice chair, Kugler as first Hispanic on Fed board
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International...
United pilots to picket; airline unions press for higher pay
FILE - A group of several hundred people protest the death of Jordan Neely, Friday, May 5,...
GRAPHIC: Man who fatally choked NYC subway rider surrenders on manslaughter charge
Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Reports: NBC Universal executive will take over as the new CEO of Twitter
From left: Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley
Augusta native Charles Kelley of Lady A discusses path to sobriety