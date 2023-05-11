When and why cops decide to chase suspects in Columbia County

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a police chase ended in a crash that closed a busy intersection, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is shedding light on the officer’s decision to pursue a shoplifting suspect.

Deputies said a car driven by Morris Morgan, 54, slammed into a power pole around 3 p.m. Wednesday as he was fleeing an officer pursuing him after a shoplifting incident at a nearby Kroger store.

The chase reached speeds of 80-90 mph, according to deputies, with the suspect’s car hitting another one before crashing into the concrete pole. Morgan was partially thrown through the windshield, and his car caught fire. The deputy pulled him out.

Morgan remained in critical condition Thursday at a local hospital, according to authorities.

A traffic accident shut down traffic on Washington Road at Columbia Road on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

The crash sent power lines into the roadway and closed the intersection for quite a while Wednesday afternoon. There were reports of continuing congestion there as late as Thursday morning, but the intersection was clear by 9:30 a.m.

The chase began after the officer activated the lights of a patrol car to make a traffic stop , according to deputies.

“Whenever it becomes necessary to conduct a pursuit, deputies must exercise due regard for the safety of all persons,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office pursuit policy states. “The vehicle will be driven in a manner not to endanger life or property with the emergency lights and siren used simultaneously.”

The policy notes that police lights and a siren “can invoke a frightened reaction among pedestrians and other motorists, causing them to react in unexpected ways.”

The policy continues: “The decision to pursue will rest solely with the deputy. Deputies will have the authority to attempt to stop any person suspected of having committed a criminal offense or traffic violation. While it will be the deputy who initiates the traffic stop, it will be the violator who initiates the pursuit.”

The deputy must continually evaluate the situation and all the factors at work, from traffic and weather conditions to “most importantly, the safety of the public, the deputy, and other law enforcement personnel.”

The policy states that “no deputy or supervisor will be disciplined for not pursuing or for discontinuing a pursuit.”

Supervisors, meanwhile, must monitor the pursuit while it’s occurring and order/approve offensive tactics, if needed.

Afterward, they must complete a review of what happened.

The reports are to be submitted through the chain of command to the chief deputy for review.

