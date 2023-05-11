What the Tech: Gift ideas for those who work from home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Besides Christmas, spring is perhaps the busiest gift-giving season of the year.

There’s Mother’s Day, Father’s Day (granted that’s in June, but you’re shopping earlier), and high school and college graduations. That’s a lot of gifts.

Not everyone prefers to receive practical gifts, but then again, if they’re cool practical gifts, they might appreciate them. Whether the person on your list is retired, working, or out trying to find the first job out of college, tech gadgets can make their lives easier.

Nearly everyone takes their job on the road these days. Remote workers may require more storage for their laptops.

Kingston secure hard drives provides the storage they need, with an added measure of security. The solid-state portable hard drives are encrypted and, get this, require a password to access what’s stored on them.

If you leave behind any normal hard drive, anyone can see what’s on there by plugging it into a computer. The Kingston IronKey Vault is aptly named because no one can use it, without a passcode.

They have 960 gigabytes of storage and multi-password access for admin and user. If you happen to leave it behind, or if it’s stolen, no one can open the hard drive on a computer without entering a passcode.

Every time a Kingston IronKey Vault SSD hard drive is plugged into a computer it asks for a passcode or password.

If they don't know it, the hard drive does not even show up under "My computer" on their computer screens.

The keypad shuffles the numbers to prevent someone from looking over your shoulder and remembering the numbers you punched in. No one likes business cards, and there’s no need for them in 2023. Digital business cards like the POPL are easier and more impressive.

You set up your information on the Popl website and add anything that you’d normally put on a business card. You can then add links to social media accounts, a website, a text number, and almost anything else you’d like to share.

When you want to share your information, they just tap their phone against the Popl card to add you to their contacts. POPL adds the convenience of cards, phone card stickers, and even an Apple Watch band.

There’s also the option to use a QR code scan to open the contact file. When they tap on your card, they can share all of their contact information that goes into the contacts list on your phone.

The Popl digital business cards are an easy way to share all of the information you want to share and leave a good impression.

These tech gadgets make it easy to share your information and protect the information you don’t want to share.

