Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

In ceremony, Georgia’s Fort Benning renamed Fort Moore

By Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Fort Benning officially became Fort Moore during a ceremony Thursday at Doughboy Stadium.

Watch the ceremony above.

The name change honors retired Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” and Julia Moore for their meaningful and lasting contributions to our soldiers, the Army, and the nation.

The Naming Committee recommended Fort Benning to be renamed to Fort Moore in May 2022.

The announcement of Fort Benning officially becoming Fort Moore came in March 2023.

Like Fort Benning, Fort Gordon will be renamed, as well. The Augusta-area post will become Fort Eisenhower.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
Kroger theft case turns into police chase, ends in car accident
Does cryptocurrency belong in your 401(k)? Questions about cryptocurrency in New York turn to...
Martinez woman scammed out of $145K by man she met online
File image
Augusta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
Palm Beach Island
15-year-old ID’d in Emanuel County water-park drowning
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash
Rabid raccoon
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Columbia County
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for May 11
Kimberly Fickling, Director of Environmental Education at RPSEC [left] and Taylor Rice, SRNS...
Augusta students bring science to life in SRS program