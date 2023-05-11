In ceremony, Georgia’s Fort Benning renamed Fort Moore

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Fort Benning officially became Fort Moore during a ceremony Thursday at Doughboy Stadium.

Watch the ceremony above.

The name change honors retired Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” and Julia Moore for their meaningful and lasting contributions to our soldiers, the Army, and the nation.

The Naming Committee recommended Fort Benning to be renamed to Fort Moore in May 2022.

The announcement of Fort Benning officially becoming Fort Moore came in March 2023.

Like Fort Benning, Fort Gordon will be renamed, as well. The Augusta-area post will become Fort Eisenhower.

