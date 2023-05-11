Submit Photos/Videos
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash

By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday night on Croft Mill Road at Edgefield Highway.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as 62-year-old Willie J. Thomas.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:01 p.m. on the 400 block of Croft Mill Road. The driver was traveling north on Croft Mill Road when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road.

Troopers say the driver died on the scene.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

