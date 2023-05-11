Submit Photos/Videos
Senators move forward with Ossoff’s legislation to fight child predators

FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
By Steve Byerly
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A powerful Senate committee advanced bipartisan legislation from Sen. Jon Ossoff that’s meant to prosecute sexual predators who target children online.

The Georgia Democrat introduced the Project Safe Childhood Act earlier this year along with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is a co-sponsor.

The measure would strengthen the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood program and boost resources to combat the online sexual exploitation of children across the country.

News 12 got word Thursday afternoon that the Senate Judiciary Committee had approved the bill.

According to Ossoff, the measure would:

  • Strengthen protections for victims.
  • Increase funding for federal prosecutors and law enforcement.
  • Authorize an additional 20 U.S. attorneys to prosecute child sex abuse cases.
  • Raise cooperation between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute child sex abuse and exploitation.

“We must work relentlessly to end the sexual abuse of children. That’s why I’m bringing Republicans and Democrats together to help law enforcement crack down on abusers and traffickers who target children and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Ossoff said in a statement.

The bill is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, National Children’s Alliance, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, National District Attorneys Association, National Association of Police Organizations, National Center on Sexual Exploitation, Rights 4 Girls, and Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.

