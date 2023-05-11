Submit Photos/Videos
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Columbia County

Rabid raccoon
Rabid raccoon(Alan Vernon / CC BY 2.0)
By Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A raccoon tested positive for rabies after being found fighting with two dogs earlier this week in Columbia County.

It happened Monday in a populated area of the Rhodes Farm subdivision off Evans to Locks Road. The dog’s rabies vaccinations are current.

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section was notified and sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing. Test results confirmed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends the following:

  • Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.
  • Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.
  • Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.
  • Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section is asking all residents to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

In addition, report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-868-3330 or Columbia County Animal Services at 706-868-3375.

For additional information on rabies, visit www.fda.gov or https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.

