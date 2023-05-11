Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police officer dies after cruiser goes into river in Alabama

A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River, authorities said.
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Authorities said the body of an Alabama Port Authority police officer has been recovered after her police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River early Thursday morning.

Port Police Officer Kimberly Sickafoose died while on patrol, the Alabama State Port Authority reported.

A search and rescue operation was mounted after the cruiser went into the river at about 2:30 a.m. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews and Mobile police responded.

“The thoughts, prayers, and support of the entire Port community are with her family,” said Maggie Oliver, Port Authority spokesperson, in a statement.

Oliver shared that the port authority director said Sickafoose ”always had a kind word, a smile, and a story to share (usually about her family or beloved labrador retrievers). She was a bright light and will be deeply missed.”

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
Kroger theft case turns into police chase, ends in car accident
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash
Does cryptocurrency belong in your 401(k)? Questions about cryptocurrency in New York turn to...
Martinez woman scammed out of $145K by man she met online
File image
Augusta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
Palm Beach Island
15-year-old ID’d in Emanuel County water-park drowning

Latest News

A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US-Mexico border in final hours before expiration of Title 42
Soldiers and dignitaries attended a ceremony Thursday unveiling the new sign that will stand...
Army officially designates Fort Moore, dropping Confederate name Benning
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Senators move forward with Ossoff’s legislation to fight child predators
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
‘Money, power, sex:’ Idaho prosecutors ask jury to convict slain kids’ mom in alleged doomsday plot
Fort Gordon could become Fort Eisenhower
When will renaming ceremony happen at Fort Gordon?