North Augusta native reveals she’s ‘Cocky’ at graduation

Sarah Sylvester
Sarah Sylvester(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Gamecocks’ mascot Cocky showed us her true feathers at the University of South Carolina’s graduation.

Sarah Sylvester isn’t just any Gamecock — she’s from North Augusta. And she’s got the brains to match the beak. Sylvester is majoring in biomedical engineering.

Graduation was the first time in front of a crowd where only the shoes distinguished she was Cocky. She showed the world her secret identity.

“Nonstop people reaching out to me, ‘Oh my gosh, I had no idea.’ Some people were like, ‘Oh, I knew it. I knew it.’ You know, everybody knows it,” she said sarcastically.

Sylvester has been the mascot since her junior year, with only her parents and a few friends knowing.

The want to become the mascot is rooted in the drive from North Augusta to Columbia.

“I just loved Cocky and the school, and I just always loved it all and like grew up so close, like only an hour away. We would just drive up here all the time,” she said.

It was a family tradition with her mom and sister going to USC.

“I only applied here for college. I didn’t apply to anywhere else. So if I didn’t get in, I wouldn’t be in college,” she said.

Which drove her passion to become Cocky and gave her a view that many don’t see. Like hugging Dawn Staley when the women’s team won this year’s SEC championship.

“I look up, and there’s just confetti, and I start rolling around in the confetti,” said Sylvester.

And countless other memories she’ll cherish forever.

