Local foundation aims to help men struggling with addiction

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Addiction is both a disease and a battle many people face, and it impacts us all differently.

In Augusta, a local foundation is trying to help men who are struggling with addiction. The Hale Foundation has a one-year housing program designed to help men over the age of 18 get sober and back on their feet.

We spoke with the president of the program.

In the past four months, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has received nearly 100 drug overdose calls. And with few drug rehab treatment facilities in our area, The Hale Foundation offers a different approach to helping men take back their life.

For Brendan O’Connell, it was a decision between life and death.

“Without The Hale Foundation, I, you know, the chances of me being dead are pretty high,” said O’Connell.

Through its 12-month program, the foundation houses, feeds and employs residents for $800. But if they can’t afford, the admission fee.

Rosanne Grubbs is the executive director of The Hale Foundation. She said, “We can front that money to their account, and then they can work it off.”

And unlike other programs in the area, it’s non-medical and has no cap on how many men they admit per year. They are currently housing about 60. Providing hope for those who can’t find it themselves.

O’Connell said, “I tried everything in my power to live a successful life, and I just couldn’t do it.”

It’s a reality those at The Hale Foundation see as men come through their doors looking for a chance at a better life.

Billy Treadwell is the program director and graduate of the program. He said, “I couldn’t tell you how many times I hear when their loved one or themselves comes in here, to start our program. Yeah. He just came from the hospital. He overdosed. He died on the table two times or three times, or I’ve overdosed five times in the last three months.”

After seven years of sobriety, O’Connell says it’s a life he would have never imagined.

“I have a purpose in my life today, which, you know, I never had before. Just honestly ... just living a life that I never dreamed of really,” he said.

