Is there a plan for upkeep, maintenance of Fifth Street Bridge?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When Fifth Street Bridge opened eight months ago, community members say they were in awe of everything the bridge had to offer.

As wear and tear began to show, things spiraled, leaving residents wondering how the city got an award for a bridge, not in mint condition.

“We’re only seven and a half months since it opened, and already the decorative paint on the concrete is already wearing off a lot of spaces. Plants are drying up and dying,” said Kevin de l’Aigle, a community member.

From flaking paint to broken trash cans and vandalism, he says he’s one of several with questions.

“The garbage can has been busted. So my concern for this kind of beautiful facility: Where are the maintenance dollars? What is the maintenance plan for this,” he questions.

We asked about the maintenance plan and found there hasn’t been one.

Dr. Hameed Malik is the director of engineering. He said: “In the past, no, but moving forward, yes.”

Malik says his department is aware of the issues, and the plan is to fix things on an as-needed basis.

“As needed basis. We’re going to touch it up, and then I’m getting the annual repainting code from the contract for at least. The challenge is open to the public. People walk on it. People begin to ride on it. So the paint is gonna be an ongoing challenge,” he said.

While there isn’t a written plan, he has been working on funding for repairs and more security.

“We’re learning as we go on how to mitigate vandalism things. We’re going to install two gates,” said Malik.

He says he recently received approval for repairs.

“We already have funded everything. We just waiting on a contractor,” said Malik.

de l’Aigle said: “I do hope that this is maintained because it could be it’s a wonderful addition. It’s a great asset.”

Malik tells us he hopes with the new gate, cameras, and recent charges of repair, they will be able to keep a closer eye on the bridge and get out to fix these issues sooner.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.