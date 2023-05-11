Submit Photos/Videos
Here’s how you can help ‘Stamp Out’ hunger this weekend

By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gold Harvest Food Bank is collaborating with the National Association of Letter Carriers to hold its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday.

You may have received a postcard in the mail explaining the food drive and how you can help.

“Put your non-perishable food items in a bag and place them by your mailbox for a postal service person to pick up. He will then take them to the postal office where volunteers will place them in the Gold Harvest tote,” said Doressa Hawes, volunteer program manager at Golden Harvest.

The campaign is the largest one-day food drive in the country and has collected over one billion pounds of food for families facing food insecurity locally and nationwide.

