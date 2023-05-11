Grant Me Hope: Tayianna hopes to gain parents, sister and brother

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Tayianna.

Born in 2009, she’s a smart and sweet child who enjoys spending time with family, dancing, listening to music and watching TV shows and movies.

“I love competition because it’s interesting,” she said.

“It can bring out the worst in people, but it can also bring out the best,” she said.

At school, where she earns good grades and gets along well with the other kids, Tayianna enjoys reading.

“All of my grades are good,” she said. “If I do study, it might be in a quiet place with loud music.”

Tayianna needs a loving adoptive family who will give her the attention, support, encouragement, structure, and nurturing environment she needs to continue to thrive.

“I at least want like a sister and maybe one brother,” she said.

Her family will also need to support her desire to maintain her relationship with her sister who has been planned for separately.

To inquire about Tayianna, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.