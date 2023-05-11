Georgia Board of Education approves new K-12 English standards

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Board of Education on Thursday approved new K-12 English language arts standards, as recommended by state Superintendent Richard Woods.

The 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years will be dedicated to training teachers on the new standards.

They’ll take effect in future years.

With the adoption of new math standards in 2021, the latest change pulls Georgia fully out of the Common Core State Standards.

The new standards include learning progressions across grade spans and within grade-level concepts.

“These updated and improved standards – created to prioritize learners with the input of parents and educators – will give students a strong foundation for both literacy and success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.

The new standards were first posted for public comment in November 2022 and based on the comments received, teacher committees were reconvened to make updates in response to public feedback.

Common Core was a nationwide set of standards from more than 20 years ago that had its share of critics.

