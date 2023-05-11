Garrett Elementary students transform classroom into store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s career week at Garrett Elementary School, and some first-grade students transformed their classroom into a store.

Here’s a look at what they’re learning for the future.

It’s opening day at the Eagle Perch Store, and there’s a line out the door. Students at Garrett Elementary School are ready to spend their Eagle bucks.

“Our children are studying goods and services, consumers and producers, and supply and demand, so we took it a step further and decided to actually open up a store,” said Rashon Dixon.

She turned her first graders into employees.

After going through the interview and training process, these kids are ready to work as cashiers, managers, custodians, and even security guards.

“If you teach them, they can do it. They’re showing you right now that they can do it,” said Dixon.

There are enough items here for the whole school to go shopping.

Dixon says she paid for a lot of this herself, but she thinks it was money well spent.

“I mean look at this. I would definitely do this again with no hesitation at all. Even if it means breaking the bank. We do what we have to do for our children,” she said.

Dixon says seeing her class do this makes it all worth it.

“They mean the world to me, and I wish I could give them the world,” she said.

She already gave them the experience to remember.

Other classes at Garrett Elementary also participated in career week. Some students became teachers.

