Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Seasonal and dry Thursday. Isolated storms possible Friday. Hotter weekend ahead with highs near 90.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Comfortable start early Thursday with sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with warm highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be seasonal in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies expected again with warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will get hot again by this weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and mid-90s possible by Sunday. Rain chances look low for the weekend, so keep your outdoor plans. An isolated storm or two could pop-up across the region Sunday afternoon.

A slightly better chance to see a late day shower or storm is expected Monday with highs warm in the upper 80s. Keep it here for updates!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
Kroger theft turns into police chase, ends in crash
Does cryptocurrency belong in your 401(k)? Questions about cryptocurrency in New York turn to...
Martinez woman scammed out of $145K by man she met online
File image
Augusta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
Palm Beach Island
15-year-old ID’d in Emanuel County water-park drowning
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Latest News

Pool Forecast This Afternoon
Few Isolated PM Storms, Heating Up This Weekend
Staying dry and seasonal Thursday, but a few showers and storms will be possible Friday...
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Staying dry and seasonal Thursday, but a few showers and storms will be possible Friday...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Staying dry and seasonal Thursday, but a few showers and storms will show up Friday afternoon.
Riley's 6 PM Forecast