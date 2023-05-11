Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Comfortable start early Thursday with sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with warm highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be seasonal in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies expected again with warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will get hot again by this weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and mid-90s possible by Sunday. Rain chances look low for the weekend, so keep your outdoor plans. An isolated storm or two could pop-up across the region Sunday afternoon.

A slightly better chance to see a late day shower or storm is expected Monday with highs warm in the upper 80s. Keep it here for updates!

