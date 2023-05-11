Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Summer like pattern setting up the next few days. Hot, more humidity, and chance for afternoon storms.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies expected this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be mild again and drop to the mid-60s by early Friday. Winds will be light overnight out of the southeast.

Morning lows Friday will be mild in the mid-60s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected early that will give way to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs Friday will be in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will be mild early Saturday in the mid-60s. Most of Saturday looks dry, but an isolated shower/storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs will be seasonal in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be back down in the mid-60s early Sunday (Mother’s Day). Hotter highs expected Sunday getting close to 90. Isolated to scattered showers/storms are possible Sunday afternoon.

A slightly better chance to see a late day shower or storm is expected Monday with highs warm in the mid-80s. Our summer-like pattern looks to hold steady most of next week with lows in the 60s, highs in the 80s, and isolated/scattered storms in the afternoon. Keep it here for updates!

Summer-like pattern expected the next few days with storms possible each afternoon.
Summer-like pattern expected the next few days with storms possible each afternoon.(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
Kroger theft case turns into police chase, ends in car accident
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash
File image
Augusta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
Does cryptocurrency belong in your 401(k)? Questions about cryptocurrency in New York turn to...
Martinez woman scammed out of $145K by man she met online
Palm Beach Island
15-year-old ID’d in Emanuel County water-park drowning

Latest News

Warm Afternoon, Seasonal Highs
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Pool Forecast This Afternoon
Few Isolated PM Storms, Heating Up This Weekend
Staying dry and seasonal Thursday, but a few showers and storms will be possible Friday...
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Staying dry and seasonal Thursday, but a few showers and storms will be possible Friday...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast