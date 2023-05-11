Burke County deputy found at fault in crash on I-20

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident report blames a Burke County deputy for a crash that injured him on Interstate 20.

The crash happened just after 12:35 p.m. Monday on westbound I-20 near Lewiston Road in Columbia County, according to a Georgia motor vehicle crash report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

A dump truck was traveling in the inside westbound lane with Deputy Johnny Lee Snyder driving behind it in a 2017 Ford Expedition owned by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, according to the report.

Snyder failed to see the truck slowing due to heavy traffic, and the front of the Expedition hit the rear of the dump truck, according to the report, which found Snyder at fault.

After the crash, Snyder was listed in serious condition but stable at a local hospital, but was recovering at home on Wednesday.

