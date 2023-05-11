Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Burke County deputy found at fault in crash on I-20

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(wfxg)
By Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident report blames a Burke County deputy for a crash that injured him on Interstate 20.

The crash happened just after 12:35 p.m. Monday on westbound I-20 near Lewiston Road in Columbia County, according to a Georgia motor vehicle crash report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | GBI offers a hint about its investigation of Burke County sheriff

A dump truck was traveling in the inside westbound lane with Deputy Johnny Lee Snyder driving behind it in a 2017 Ford Expedition owned by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, according to the report.

Snyder failed to see the truck slowing due to heavy traffic, and the front of the Expedition hit the rear of the dump truck, according to the report, which found Snyder at fault.

After the crash, Snyder was listed in serious condition but stable at a local hospital, but was recovering at home on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the aftermath of crash that shut down the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.
Kroger theft case turns into police chase, ends in car accident
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash
Does cryptocurrency belong in your 401(k)? Questions about cryptocurrency in New York turn to...
Martinez woman scammed out of $145K by man she met online
File image
Augusta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
Palm Beach Island
15-year-old ID’d in Emanuel County water-park drowning

Latest News

Students at Garrett Elementary School are ready to spend their Eagle bucks.
Garrett Elementary students transform classroom into store
The Kingston IronKey Vault is aptly named because no one can use it, without a passcode.
What the Tech: Gift ideas for those who work from home
South Carolina State House
S.C. lawmakers will go into overtime on abortion, other issues
Alfonzo Williams
GBI offers a hint about its investigation of Burke County sheriff