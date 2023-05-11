After surgery, Tiger Woods will miss this year’s PGA championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Still recovering from ankle surgery he underwent after the Masters, Tiger Woods won’t compete in this year’s PGA championship, according to news reports.

He underwent the surgery in April to relieve arthritis that’s troubled him since a debilitating 2021 car wreck that’s threatened his professional golf career.

He made the cut at this year’s Masters, but dropped out on the final day because of plantar fasciitis, a stabbing pain in the heel that’s bothered him since the wreck.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

He can still hit the ball as good as ever, but the pain from walking the course takes a toll on him. That was evident during this year’s Masters as well as the 2022 tournament, which marked his return to big-time professional golf after the wreck.

Also missing the PGA championship will be Will Zalatoris, who had back surgery a few weeks ago.

Among the big names to watch at the PGA championship are Jon Rahm, this year’s Masters champion, as well as Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.