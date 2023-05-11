Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Croft Mill Road

(MGN)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a motorcycle accident on Croft Mill Road at Edgefield Highway Wednesday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:01 p.m. The driver was traveling north on Croft Mill Road when they travel off the right side of the road.

Troopers say the driver died on the scene.

