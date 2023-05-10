Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect’s car slams into power pole, shuts down major intersection

By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident shut down traffic on Washington Road at Columbia Road on Wednesday around 3 p.m. – and it’s expected to be closed for hours.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a man took off in his car after shoplifting at the Kroger on Columbia Road before crashing into a power pole.

Authorities said a deputy spotted the vehicle heading east on Columbia Road and turned on his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop.

But the suspect fled, according to authorities.

As the suspect approached the curve just before Washington Road, his vehicle struck a Nissan Sentra, according to deputies.

The suspect’s car continued off the roadway and his vehicle struck a concrete power pole, splitting it in half, according to deputies.

Authorities say the suspect was partially thrown through the windshield, and the vehicle caught fire.

A deputy was able to get the suspect out of the car, and he was taken to Augusta University Medical Center in critical condition.

There were no other serious injuries.

The intersection will be closed for several hours as the Georgia State Patrol investigates the crash. Drivers will need to find an alternate route.

Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Power and Columbia County crews responded to the scene.

