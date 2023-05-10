Submit Photos/Videos
Winner announced in Aiken storm drain contest

Nong Von Buedingen with Nong Von B Art is the winner of the contest.
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Soil and Water Conservation District announced the winner of the storm drain art contest.

The goal was to emphasize that whatever goes into storm drains eventually ends up as drinking water. It could also end up in our local water supply.

Nong Von Buedingen with Nong Von B Art is the winner of the contest.

MORE | Now that warm weather is here, so are the gnats

“Each one of the murals and each one has a message. Each message is different. Hopefully, it’ll start a conversation about conservation, and they’ll stop and read the message,” said Sonya Terry, Aiken Soil and Water Conservation District district manager.

