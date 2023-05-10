What the Tech: Custom gifts to give mom on Mother’s Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If anyone deserves the very best, it’s Mom. Anyone can pick out a Mother’s Day card, flowers, or another gift card.

Seriously, are any of those things special? Let your brothers and sisters take the easy route.

We’ve rounded up a few Mother’s Day tech gift ideas that’ll steal the show and her heart. Tech gifts only your mother will love.

Heirloom Video Books

If mom is the sentimental type, an Heirloom video book might bring tears to her eyes. It’s a physical photo album of videos. All those clips you have on your computer and your phone, there’s no better way to share them than in a book.

When she opens the Heirloom video book it starts to play with music. The video and sound quality are terrific.

All you need to do is upload your videos and photos to Heirloom and the folks there edit the video together and add it to the player. Heirloom says it’ll ship and be delivered to mom, dad, or a grad in just five days. You can also create the book yourself or give it to them as a gift card.

The Heirloom video book can hold up to 20 minutes of video.

Nourished Stack Gummie Vitamins

Bet you never thought of giving Mom vitamins. Nourished has partnered with Neutrogena to create customized gummy vitamins that are specialized to mom’s nutritional needs.

She’ll answer a few questions about what’s most important to her. Nutrients for hair, skin, energy, and weight management. Choices from A-Z. Then, here’s the cool part.

Nourished will create a stack of gummy vitamins to address those nutrients. The gummies are then printed with her favorite flavors with a 3D printer.

How cool is that? Mom will receive a box of 28 daily vitamins in these gummy stacks. Vitamins custom created just for her. A Chat GPT personalized Mother’s Day greeting, poem, or song. And forget about store-bought Mother’s Day cards. No matter what you think of Chat GPT, it can create a personalized poem, story, or song just for your mom.

Just tell Chat GPT what to write and then enter some things that mean a lot to your mom. Kids’ names, vacations, her favorite hobbies, whatever. Chat GPT will then write what you probably can’t.

It’s pretty good too, and doesn’t cost anything. You can ask Chat GPT to make it funny, sentimental, sappy, or anything else.

Print out the greeting or write it by hand then stand back and watch as she reads it. Any of these gifts will surprise your mom. And she’ll wonder, where did they come up with this?

