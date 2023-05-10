Submit Photos/Videos
‘We put our heart and everything on the track’: Aiken High dominates the track

The girls won 13 of the 18 events at the 4A Regional.
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken High’s track and field is dominating the track, and now they turn their eyes to the upper state championship.

The girls took the region title eight times in a row, and the boys four times. We hit the track to catch up with the Hornets on another championship season.

“The girls have always pretty much dominated this area. But the boys, it’s always kind of more competitive,” said Head Coach John Hostetler.

The girls won 13 of the 18 events at the 4A Regional. Clearing the board by more than 150 points.

Junior Karliyah Marshall said: “We come out here every day. We put our heart and everything on the track.”

MORE | Strom Thurmond baseball is still #RyanStrong

Senior Jameira Davis swept the 200 with a time of 26-16. Three seconds faster than her former teammates at North Augusta.

Hostetler said: “It’s a higher expectation here. At North Augusta, we did a couple of workouts and everything, but I feel like here he pushes you to the limit. He knows you can do better. I won some races, but like for our 4x100, they always had us and regional competition.”

This year, Davis was on that winning 4x100.

Hostetler said: “The underclassmen, when they come out for their first year, they know because the upperclassmen set the standard as soon as we come out for practice.”

MORE | UGA faces $40M lawsuit in crash that killed player, staffer

Aiken boys’ relays were untouchable, going three for three. A team when they’re all up against the clock.

Junior Quinn Schweder said: “Ultimately, we’re all wearing the same jersey out there. There’s not really a name on the back like other sports. I think we just go out there and compete for each other.”

And set a couple of records together. The Hornets have broken three this season. Coach says winning is just how they do things in Aiken.

“We’ve just been kind of running things, but I feel like a lot of the programs are starting to kind of rebound. I would hope that it’s the coaching and the will to just win. I would hope that that’s what it is more than anything,” said Hostetler.

