VP Kamala Harris scheduled to visit Atlanta on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant in Dalton, Ga. Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: May. 10, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to return to visit Atlanta later this week, the Office of the Vice President announced in a news release.

Harris is scheduled to travel to a DNC finance event on Friday and speak at the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Spring Soiree, the news release states.

She last visited Georgia in April where she announced a major commitment between two energy companies that will develop more than two million solar panels.

Harris also visited Georgia in February where she participated in a moderated discussion at Georgia Tech focusing on the administration’s efforts to combat climate change and address clean energy.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

