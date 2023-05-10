Submit Photos/Videos
Strom Thurmond baseball is still #RyanStrong

While the Rebels’ stats are extremely impressive, what makes this playoff run special is what’s motivating this team.
By Daniel Booth
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After scoring a combined 33 runs and only allowing one run in their last three playoff games, the Strom Thurmond baseball team has dominated their way to winning the district championship.

The players have wristbands, custom helmet decals, and multiple banners around their baseball field in honor of Ryan White. A close friend, classmate, and teammate of many of these ball players. He passed away in a car accident in 2021.

“Everybody thinks about it 24/7, and we honor him. We don’t need the banners. We don’t need the wristbands and stuff. That’s just an add-on because we know in our hearts that he’s still with us. You have to enjoy everything you do, baseball, life, just something simple like taking out the trash, and this is something that you can really enjoy. So you just have to treat everything like it’s your last. You just have to really have fun with it, and just value the time you’re here with everybody,” said Ethan Bates.

White was 16 years old when he passed and would’ve been a senior on this year’s team. On Thursday, Strom Thurmond will face Gray Collegiate with a chance to move on to the upper state semifinals.

