Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

State health dept. to continue offering free COVID-19 testing kits

Despite the Public Health Emergency ending Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to continue to keep you protected.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite the public health emergency ending Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to continue to keep you protected from new variants.

The agency says it will continue to offer free COVID-19 tests.

DHEC says their inventory has been refreshed and the kits will be available at most of their health clinics across the state.

They also have longer different expiration dates and will be good through the start of next year.

DHEC says no appointments are necessary, you can just walk on in and ask the front desk for tests.

The agency’s testing locator website is updated in real-time with the latest availability.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Aiken coroner identifies 60-year-old found dead in warehouse
Palm Beach Island
‘Nothing felt right’ at pond where teen drowned, family says
Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Ga WRDW
15-year-old girl drowns at Emanuel County water park
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff under investigation by GBI after allegations
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
1 dead in Aiken abandoned building, found by friend

Latest News

Clay Killian
Aiken County administrator retiring from position
File image
Augusta man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
Asian tiger mosquito
Invasive mosquito species raises concern in Georgia, South Carolina
It's gnat season in Georgia
Now that warm weather is here, so are the gnats
House members voted on Wednesday to agree with changes senators made to the bill, H. 3908, last...
SC teachers, school employees paid parental leave bill passes