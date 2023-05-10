Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Paramount shutters MTV News, slashes workforce

FILE - Paramount Media Networks announced it's pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its...
FILE - Paramount Media Networks announced it's pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its U.S. workforce by 25%.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Paramount Media Networks announced it’s pulling the plug on MTV News as it slashes its U.S. workforce by 25%.

The division’s president said in a memo to staff Tuesday that despite the media giant’s “success” in streaming, the company continues to feel pressure from broader economic headwinds.

The decision brings an end to the iconic music video network’s news division.

It once covered a range of issues from pop culture to politics and became a household name for Generation X and millennial adolescents.

MTV News had already been significantly scaled down in recent years.

In addition to MTV News, some units in the company are being eliminated altogether, most of which are in operations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Ga WRDW
15-year-old girl drowns at Emanuel County water park
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
1 dead in Aiken abandoned building, found by friend
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County deputy injured in Columbia County crash
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff under investigation by GBI after allegations
Palm Beach Island
‘Nothing felt right’ at pond where teen drowned, family says

Latest News

Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Petit basset griffon Vendéen wins Westminster dog show
Strom Thurmond baseball is still Ryan Strong
Augusta Boathouse continues to make waves among leaders
task force
Regional task force meets to address the deadly opioid epidemic
Caurey Rollins
Foot-licking suspect out on bond on molestation counts