Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School to move location

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will have a new address
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will have a new address in a few years.

The Orangeburg County School District voted 5-4 to move the school to Cook Road, five minutes away from where it is now, on Bruin Parkway.

Officials said the new school will be 294,000 square feet and hold 1300 students at the beginning, but will later be able to host 1600.

The project will cost a total of $125 million to complete, school officials stated.

The construction of the new building will begin in December; however, the project will last through the summer of 2026.

