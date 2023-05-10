Local flower farm blooms ahead of Mother’s Day

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s time to grab a bouquet to spoil your mom. Mother’s Day is one of the biggest days for growers, and it’s just days away.

One couple in Williston transformed their backyard into a flower farm.

We picked up some gardening sheers to learn more about what it takes to make the business bloom.

Margo Huggins spends a lot of free time on the family flower farm.

“We spend a lot of Saturdays out here because my husband has a full-time job too, and we have two small children. They do help sometimes,” said Huggins, owner of Rivendell Farms.

They’re a mom-and-pop running a literal mom-and-pop operation in their backyard.

“We are. We sure are,” Huggins said while laughing.

Huggins and her husband both love gardening. Three years ago, they started growing.

“We’ve taken it from almost nothing to what you can see now, and I’m sure we’re not finished,” she said.

Row after row of flowers fills their yard with color. Huggins says it takes a lot to do this.

“I don’t think that people understand what it takes to grow flowers. They think you just throw seeds out there and ta-da, it’s pretty, but that’s not always the case,” said Huggins.

She says it takes careful planning to make the flowers look right. It also takes time.

These flowers had to survive the winter after they were planted in September.

“Honestly, the freeze we had around Christmas really hurt a lot of these crops. I lost flowers that were already in the ground,” said Huggins.

But now, Huggins is turning some of the ones that made it into bouquets.

“It’s a labor of love, and we enjoy it, and we think that we’re creating beauty,” she said.

Huggins says Mother’s Day is always a busy time. Rivendell Farms has already sold out of bouquets for the weekend.

