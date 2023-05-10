‘I don’t feel safe’: Alleged victim’s mother says after teacher’s aide released

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accused teacher’s aide is out of jail, facing two separate cases and eight counts of child molestation.

If 26-year-old Caurey Rollins is found guilty, he could be facing up to 160 years behind bars. We did some digging to learn more about his bond conditions.

The District Attorney’s Office sent us this bond order, and it’s pretty cut and dry. Rollins can have contact with other children, just not the ones he allegedly hurt. Now that he’s out on bond, one victim’s family says they’re back at square one.

“I don’t feel safe, allow my kids to go outside. Because I don’t know if he’s around lurking,” said one victim’s mother.

By the time this mother received the call Rollins was behind bars and already had a bond.

“We didn’t know anything about a bond hearing. We found out about it after the fact. And I feel like he should not have gotten a bond hearing,” she said.

Usually, before a judge grants or denies a bond, the victims are notified and allowed to speak but not Rollins’ victims.

“Nobody knew about this bond hearing, and they didn’t even give the parents a chance to go say, ‘Hey, I don’t think this is a good idea for you to let him back out’,” the mother said.

And this setback is one Child Enrichment Inc. sees a lot.

Kari Viola-Brooke is the child advocacy center director at Child Enrichment Inc. She said, “I started here as a therapist, and I can remember clients I worked with where that was difficult or even if it was their offender got out of jail, finish their sentence. So what was really important to just kind of doing some safety planning with them of ‘hey, what can we do to make sure you feel safe?’ Kind of going back to finding things that we can control and really empowering children with that.”

While it may feel overwhelming, she says they do see success in healing even when it feels like justice is failing

“We see huge success just from completing therapy, and kids are going to complete therapy way before anything happens with the court. So most of our success doesn’t happen in the court system. It happens with kids getting the support they need from a therapist, from their family, and healing that way,” said Viola-Brooke.

There is a victim’s assistance program through the DA’s office that child enrichment works with. We are working to learn more about that.

