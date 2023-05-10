Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly sunny and less humid Wednesday as northeast winds stay steady between 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low to mid-80s.

Comfortable start early Thursday with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with warm highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be seasonal in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies expected again with warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures will get hot again by this weekend with highs near 90 Saturday and mid-90s possible by Sunday. Rain chances look low for the weekend, so keep your outdoor plans. Keep it here for the latest updates during the week!

