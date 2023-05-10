Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Mostly dry through the rest of the week with seasonal temperatures.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly sunny and less humid Wednesday as northeast winds stay steady between 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low to mid-80s.

Comfortable start early Thursday with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with warm highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be seasonal in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies expected again with warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures will get hot again by this weekend with highs near 90 Saturday and mid-90s possible by Sunday. Rain chances look low for the weekend, so keep your outdoor plans. Keep it here for the latest updates during the week!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Aiken coroner identifies 60-year-old found dead in warehouse
Palm Beach Island
‘Nothing felt right’ at pond where teen drowned, family says
Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Ga WRDW
15-year-old girl drowns at Emanuel County water park
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke County sheriff under investigation by GBI after allegations
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
1 dead in Aiken abandoned building, found by friend

Latest News

Staying dry the next few days with more seasonal highs. Cranking up the heat again for the...
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Staying dry the next few days with more seasonal highs. Cranking up the heat again for the...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Isolated storms possible into early tonight. Drier rest of the week with seasonal highs through...
Riley's 5 PM Forecast
Pool Forecast
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong