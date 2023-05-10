Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies this evening into tonight. It will be another mild night with lows dropping to near 60 by early Thursday. Winds will be light out of the northeast tonight.

Comfortable start early Thursday with sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with warm highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be seasonal in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies expected again with warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will get hot again by this weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and mid-90s possible by Sunday. Rain chances look low for the weekend, so keep your outdoor plans. An isolated storm or two could pop-up across the region Sunday afternoon.

A slightly better chance to see a late day shower or storm is expected Monday with highs warm in the upper 80s. Keep it here for updates!

Staying dry through Thursday, but a few showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon. (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.